U.S. and South Korea launch missiles in response to North Korea

The U.S. and South Korea on Monday launched eight missiles into the East Sea in response to a missile display by North Korea on Sunday.

Driving the news: The military exercises included one U.S. Army missile and seven South Korean missiles that were fired from the northeast of South Korea into the East Sea, per United States Forces Korea.

"To demonstrate the ability of the combined US-ROK force to respond quickly to crisis events, U.S. Forces Korea and Republic of Korea militaries conducted a combined live-fire exercise," the joint forces said in a statement.

The big picture: North Korea fired eight short-range missiles over 35 minutes from at least four locations on Sunday in the country's 18th round of missile tests this year, AP reports.

Sunday's launch is believed to be North Korea's most ballistic launches in one day, per AP.

U.S. officials have recently warned that North Korea may be preparing to resume nuclear weapons tests.

