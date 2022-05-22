Biden says he's "not concerned" about potential North Korea weapons tests

President Biden told reporters in South Korea on Sunday that he is "not concerned" about potential weapons tests from North Korea, according to a White House pool report.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have warned that North Korea may be on the cusp of resuming nuclear weapons tests.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan last week warned that North Korea could conduct a long-range missile or nuclear weapon test during Biden's visit to South Korea, part of the president's multi-day trip around Asia.

What they're saying: “We are prepared for anything North Korea does,” Biden told reporters.

Asked if he had a message for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Biden replied, "hello....period."

The big picture: Sullivan addressed the potential threat from North Korea while briefing reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday as the delegation traveled from South Korea to Tokyo.