Companies such as Nike have been rushing to digitize their products (sneakers, burgers, beer, clothing, tweets) in the form of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and add-ons for virtual spaces — or the metaverse.

Why it matters: Popularity can be monetized in more ways than ever. But with that comes a whole new set of threats to brand protection.

"There’s absolutely a push — particularly among major brands — to not only exploit, economically, these new opportunities but also to protect themselves from an intellectual property standpoint," Darren Heitner, an IP attorney, tells Axios.

Driving the news: Nike and secondary online marketplace StockX are locked in a legal battle over the use of Nike’s brands.

Nike claimed in a lawsuit filed earlier this year that some of StockX’s NFTs infringed on Nike’s trademarks and the NFTs themselves could damage Nike’s reputation.

The brand as of last month has also accused StockX of knowingly selling counterfeits.

StockX responded to the latest claim today in a filing, and CEO Scott Cutler tells Axios the claims are “absolutely meritless.”

"We are not selling a Nike sneaker. We're not selling a Nike trademark. We're essentially selling [an] NFT, which is related to the right to physically possess the item that is stored in a vault," says Cutler.

Nike did not respond to requests for further comment beyond the suit.

What to watch: StockX is preparing to go public and Cutler wouldn’t say more about the process other than the company is focused on expanding globally.