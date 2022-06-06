Rep. Cuellar's razor-thin primary lead goes to recount

Rep. Henry Cuellar's (D-Texas) progressive primary opponent is requesting a recount after the centrist Texas congressman finished ahead by just 281 votes.

Why it matters: The nationally watched primary runoff between Cuellar and attorney Jessica Cisneros is a key battle in a nationwide struggle between progressives and more establishment Democrats for the soul of their party.

The race took on increased national significance after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, with Cuellar's pro-life views coming under intense scrutiny.

What they're saying: "With just under 0.6 percent of the vote symbolizing such stark differences for the future in South Texas, I owe it to our community to see this through to the end," Cisneros said in a statement.

Under Texas election law, a recount can be requested if the leading candidate's margin of victory is less than 10% of the votes they received.

The other side: Cuellar already declared victory last week. "I'd like to congratulate Jessica on a hard-fought race and wish her nothing but the best in the future," he said in a statement.

The context: Cuellar entered this cycle as one of the most vulnerable incumbents to a primary challenge after Cisneros came within four points of him in 2020.

He was further endangered by an FBI raid of his house in February, shortly before the blanket primary in which he and Cisneros advanced to a runoff.

The race was a clear clash between progressives and the establishment; Cisneros was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the "Squad," while Cuellar had the support of the top three Democrats in House leadership.

Reality check: Recounts are rarely successful in changing the outcome of an election. Just three of the 27 statewide recounts between 2000 and 2015 resulted in a different winner, according to FiveThirtyEight.