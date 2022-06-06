Three things to watch at Apple's developer conference

Apple-watchers will be scanning today's announcements for clues to the company's long-awaited entrance into the evolving fight among tech giants to own the mixed-reality future.

The big picture: Apple's annual developer conference, opening today, always offers a preview of the next versions of Apple's software for Macs, iPhones and iPads and this year should be no exception. It's what comes on top of those announcements, though, that usually gets the most buzz, especially when it comes to new hardware.

Be smart: Apple historically doesn't typically talk about unannounced products, but when it is making big shifts it has been known to offer a sneak peek or clues.

Here's what to expect based on recent reports: