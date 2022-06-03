Trending online this week was “platty joobs” or “platty jubes," a play on Platinum Jubilee — or the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the throne.

Why it matters: The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate the milestone.

People are divided on the "platty joobs" moniker, but agree it’s addictive.

The big picture: The celebration's economic impact depends on who you ask. It may translate into a brief spurt of localized consumer spending, but Axios' Felix Salmon suggests the 4-day festivity is a drag on productivity (Thursday and Friday were public holidays).

By the numbers: The UK government said it expects more than 200,000 local events and street parties to be held between Thursday and Sunday, according to Barron’s.

Grocery chain Co-op predicted “a bigger sales period than Christmas,” the same report said.

What to watch: How long the jubilation lasts.