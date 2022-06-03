Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

New York passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

Herb Scribner
Stag Arms AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles are displayed during the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under 21 years old from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: The legislation passed in the wake of multiple mass shootings throughout the country, including an attack that saw 10 people killed in Buffalo, New York.

Details: The new legislation requires people buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license, which is only currently necessary for handguns. And they must be at least 21 years old.

  • "Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns under the new law, but would be unable to buy" fast-firing rifles, such as the ones used in the Buffalo shooting and the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, AP reports.
  • The state currently requires people to be 21 years old to possess a handgun, per AP.

The big picture: The new legislation is the centerpiece of a number of gun control bills announced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other Democratic leaders.

  • Other bills would restrict civilians form buying bullet-resistant armor, and require new guns to have microstamping technology that will help investigators trace bullets, NPR reports.
  • Republic officials across the country have hinted that they'd be open to conversations about raising age requirements for AR-15 style rifles.
