27 mins ago - Politics & Policy
New York passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles
New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under 21 years old from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, the Associated Press reports.
Why it matters: The legislation passed in the wake of multiple mass shootings throughout the country, including an attack that saw 10 people killed in Buffalo, New York.
Details: The new legislation requires people buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license, which is only currently necessary for handguns. And they must be at least 21 years old.
- "Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns under the new law, but would be unable to buy" fast-firing rifles, such as the ones used in the Buffalo shooting and the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, AP reports.
- The state currently requires people to be 21 years old to possess a handgun, per AP.
The big picture: The new legislation is the centerpiece of a number of gun control bills announced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other Democratic leaders.
- Other bills would restrict civilians form buying bullet-resistant armor, and require new guns to have microstamping technology that will help investigators trace bullets, NPR reports.
- Republic officials across the country have hinted that they'd be open to conversations about raising age requirements for AR-15 style rifles.