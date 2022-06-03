New York passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under 21 years old from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: The legislation passed in the wake of multiple mass shootings throughout the country, including an attack that saw 10 people killed in Buffalo, New York.

Details: The new legislation requires people buying a semiautomatic rifle to get a license, which is only currently necessary for handguns. And they must be at least 21 years old.

"Younger people would still be allowed to have other types of rifles and shotguns under the new law, but would be unable to buy" fast-firing rifles, such as the ones used in the Buffalo shooting and the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, AP reports.

The state currently requires people to be 21 years old to possess a handgun, per AP.

The big picture: The new legislation is the centerpiece of a number of gun control bills announced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other Democratic leaders.