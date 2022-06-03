Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is prepared to cut staff by about 10%, citing a "super bad feeling" about the economy, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

Driving the news: Musk's email, titled "pause all hiring worldwide," was sent Thursday to Tesla executives, two days after the billionaire said that staff will be required to return to work in person.

The big picture: Musk told Tesla staff this week that employees "should pretend to work somewhere else" if they're not willing to return to their offices.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," he said.

By the numbers: Tesla shares fell nearly 3% in U.S. pre-market trade on Friday, Reuters reports.

Tesla and its subsidiaries employed nearly 100,000 people at the end of 2021, per Reuters.

Representatives for Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.

