Tesla employees "should pretend to work somewhere else" if they're not willing to return to their offices, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Many companies nationwide have embraced remote work policies, while others are pushing for employees to come back into the office.

Driving the news: “Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers," Musk wrote in a leaked memo to staff, per Bloomberg.

Office employees must work at "a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties," Musk reportedly wrote in the memo, which Axios did not independently verify.

As an example, he said someone "responsible for Fremont factory human relations" should not have "your office be in another state.”

Musk will "review and approve" any situations where employees can't meet the minimum hours, Reuters reports.

The intrigue: Musk has made a bid to buy Twitter, which currently has a different remote work policy.