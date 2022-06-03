2 hours ago - Sports
Boston Celtics stage stunning comeback in Game 1
The Celtics stunned the Warriors on Thursday night in San Francisco, ending the game on a 20-5 run to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals, 120-108.
Why it matters: The Celtics are the first team to win a Finals game by double-digits after trailing by double-digits entering the fourth quarter.
- Their win probability fell as low as 4% when they were down 15 near the end of the third. Then came the most lopsided fourth quarter in Finals history (40-16).
- The Celtics made their first seven threes to open the fourth. Overall, Boston (21) and Golden State (19) made a Finals record 40 threes.
Standouts: Al Horford, playing in his first NBA Finals game, had 26 points and a career-high six threes. He hit all four shots he took in the fourth quarter, sparking Boston's run.
- Derrick White, who arrived midseason from the Spurs, continued his brilliant play since the birth of his child early in the East Finals, scoring 21 points off the bench.
- Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors, scoring 34 points and hitting seven threes. He drained six in the first quarter, setting a Finals record. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and Klay Thompson chipped in 15.
The big picture: This is just the third time the Warriors have lost Game 1 of a playoff series under Steve Kerr (21-3 overall). The winner of Game 1 of the NBA Finals has gone on to win the championship 71% of the time.