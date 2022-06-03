Boston Celtics stage stunning comeback in Game 1

The Celtics stunned the Warriors on Thursday night in San Francisco, ending the game on a 20-5 run to take Game 1 of the NBA Finals, 120-108.

Why it matters: The Celtics are the first team to win a Finals game by double-digits after trailing by double-digits entering the fourth quarter.

Their win probability fell as low as 4% when they were down 15 near the end of the third. Then came the most lopsided fourth quarter in Finals history (40-16).

The Celtics made their first seven threes to open the fourth. Overall, Boston (21) and Golden State (19) made a Finals record 40 threes.

Standouts: Al Horford, playing in his first NBA Finals game, had 26 points and a career-high six threes. He hit all four shots he took in the fourth quarter, sparking Boston's run.

Derrick White , who arrived midseason from the Spurs, continued his brilliant play since the birth of his child early in the East Finals, scoring 21 points off the bench.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors, scoring 34 points and hitting seven threes. He drained six in the first quarter, setting a Finals record. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and Klay Thompson chipped in 15.

The big picture: This is just the third time the Warriors have lost Game 1 of a playoff series under Steve Kerr (21-3 overall). The winner of Game 1 of the NBA Finals has gone on to win the championship 71% of the time.