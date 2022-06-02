5 hours ago - Politics & Policy
COVID vaccines for children under 5 possible by June 21, White House says
The White House said Thursday that the first COVID-19 vaccine shots for children under 5 years old could be available by June 21, pending action by the FDA and CDC.
Why it matters: Children under 5 are the final age group waiting for eligibility for the vaccine.
Driving the news: “Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Aashish Jha at the White House briefing.
- The Biden administration has 10 million doses available, he said.
- States can begin placing orders this Friday, Jha said, but they will not ship until the shots are authorized.
Yes, but: The Food and Drug Administration will need to authorize the COVID vaccine shots for children, the Associated Press reports.
- After approval, the first shots could be available shortly after.
- Pfizer said Wednesday that it has asked the FDA to authorize its COVID vaccine for emergency use for children under 5.
- The FDA's outside panel of advisers plans to meet on June 14-15 to review the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.