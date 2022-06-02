COVID vaccines for children under 5 possible by June 21, White House says

The White House said Thursday that the first COVID-19 vaccine shots for children under 5 years old could be available by June 21, pending action by the FDA and CDC.

Why it matters: Children under 5 are the final age group waiting for eligibility for the vaccine.

Driving the news: “Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Aashish Jha at the White House briefing.

The Biden administration has 10 million doses available, he said.

States can begin placing orders this Friday, Jha said, but they will not ship until the shots are authorized.

Yes, but: The Food and Drug Administration will need to authorize the COVID vaccine shots for children, the Associated Press reports.