Skip to main content
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

COVID vaccines for children under 5 possible by June 21, White House says

Herb Scribner
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at the daily press briefing.
White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha speaks at the daily press briefing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The White House said Thursday that the first COVID-19 vaccine shots for children under 5 years old could be available by June 21, pending action by the FDA and CDC.

Why it matters: Children under 5 are the final age group waiting for eligibility for the vaccine.

Driving the news: “Our expectation is that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Aashish Jha at the White House briefing.

  • The Biden administration has 10 million doses available, he said.
  • States can begin placing orders this Friday, Jha said, but they will not ship until the shots are authorized.

Yes, but: The Food and Drug Administration will need to authorize the COVID vaccine shots for children, the Associated Press reports.

  • After approval, the first shots could be available shortly after.
  • Pfizer said Wednesday that it has asked the FDA to authorize its COVID vaccine for emergency use for children under 5.
  • The FDA's outside panel of advisers plans to meet on June 14-15 to review the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Go deeper