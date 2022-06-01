Pfizer seeks COVID vaccine authorization for children under 5

Pfizer said Wednesday that it has asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use for children under 5.

Why it matters: It's one more step toward a vaccine for America's youngest.

A recent poll found that 18% of parents of children under the age of 5 say they'll vaccinate their kids right away once a shot is authorized.

Pfizer said earlier this month that three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine proved more than 80% effective at eliciting a strong immune response in children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old.

The big picture: Moderna submitted a request to the FDA last month for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to under 6 years of age.

The request amped up pressure on the FDA to act quickly.

Worth noting: Pfizer also said it will submit data from its pediatric clinical trials to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies around the world.