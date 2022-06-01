Skip to main content
Pfizer seeks COVID vaccine authorization for children under 5

Shawna Chen
Photo of a sign that says Pfizer on a marble wall
The Pfizer headquarters. Photo: Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress via Getty Images

Pfizer said Wednesday that it has asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use for children under 5.

Why it matters: It's one more step toward a vaccine for America's youngest.

  • A recent poll found that 18% of parents of children under the age of 5 say they'll vaccinate their kids right away once a shot is authorized.
  • Pfizer said earlier this month that three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine proved more than 80% effective at eliciting a strong immune response in children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old.

The big picture: Moderna submitted a request to the FDA last month for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to under 6 years of age.

Worth noting: Pfizer also said it will submit data from its pediatric clinical trials to the European Medicines Agency and other regulatory agencies around the world.

