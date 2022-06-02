Ukraine beat Scotland, 3-1, on Wednesday to keep their World Cup dreams alive and set up a winner-take-all clash with Wales on Sunday.

Why it matters: This was Ukraine's first official game since Russia invaded the country in February.

Highlights: Captain Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring with a lofted finish in the 33rd minute and Roman Yaremchuk's header just four minutes into the second half provided the necessary cushion.

My thought bubble: Soccer is just a game — until it's not. Wednesday's match was bigger than Ukraine vs. Scotland, bigger than the World Cup, bigger than sports.

It gave Ukrainians a chance to raise their voices in unison and sing their national anthem. To gather in a stadium, far from the chaos of the world, and watch a game with fairness and respect at its center.

It gave players a chance to spill their hearts out onto the canvas. To take the emotion welling up inside of them and turn it into something beautiful: A goal, a hustle play, a celebratory hug.

What they're saying: Several players are in regular contact with those fighting on the front line; they know what qualifying for just the second World Cup in Ukraine's history would mean.

What we're watching: The winner of Sunday's game in Cardiff, Wales, will slot into Group B in Qatar, alongside England, the U.S. and Iran.