Sheryl Sandberg's Facebook departure marks end of "Girl boss" era

Sheryl Sandberg's departure from Facebook marks the end of an era for a certain kind of corporate feminism, which the 52-year-old didn't invent but absolutely launched into the stratosphere with her 2014 book "Lean In."

Why it matters: This is a moment worth marking. Sandberg started a conversation about women in the workplace more than a decade ago that's ongoing and felt impactful — many more employers offer the kind of benefits, like paid leave, she pushed — yet in so many ways the situation for women in the workplace hasn't much changed.

The pandemic highlighted the fact that women with families could "Lean In" all they wanted, but without reliable child care there was only so far they could go.

One of Sandberg's key data points: the number of women in the C-suite has increased over the years, but still only 6.4% of CEOs at S&P 500 companies are women.

Driving the news: In a Facebook post Wednesday, Sandberg said she was stepping down from her role as chief operating officer at the company after 14 years.

Details: Back in 2010, Sandberg electrified many women with a Ted Talk called "Why we have too few women leaders." Her advice — to take a seat at the table, to be ambitious — set the stage for what you might call the Girl Boss era, a time when merely being a woman CEO was considered progress. (Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes killed that notion with fire.)

Sandberg's caught a lot of flak for her book since it came out. Some argued it missed systemic issues that women can't simply solve by sitting at the table.

She's acknowledged the criticism and made many of these issues a focus at her Lean In Foundation, a women's advocacy group, broadening out her lens to keep pace with the times — issuing reports focused on women of color, for example.

"I did not really get how hard it is to succeed at work when you are overwhelmed at home," Sandberg wrote in 2016 Facebook post, a year after her husband Dave Goldberg's unexpected death — her grief the subject of a second best-seller.

What's next: Without the PR burden of Facebook (aka Meta) on her daily docket — the WSJ cites reports she's feeling burnt out and a like a "punching bag" for all the company's problems — it looks like Sandberg could focus even more on women's issues.