LeBron James becomes first active NBA player billionaire

“LeBron James is officially a billionaire,” according to Forbes.

Why it matters: He’s the first active NBA player to achieve this net worth, Forbes reported today, after earning $121.2 million last year.

Michael Jordan is the only other basketball billionaire, per Forbes. But he hit 10 figures in 2014 — more than a decade after his retirement.

By the numbers: Off the court, James has raked in more than $900 million from endorsements, real estate ($80 million) and cash and other investments (more than $500 million), Forbes estimates.

On the court, he’s been paid more than $385 million by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

How he really did it: Instead of just being a pitchman, James has structured his brand deals to give him equity.