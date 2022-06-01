Texas Gov. calls for unannounced school safety audits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a new school safety review process that will include "in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts."

Why it matters: On Wednesday, Abbott called on state lawmakers to find solutions to "prevent future school shootings," in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Driving the news: Abbott sent a letter to Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather that directed the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to ask for school districts' School Safety and Security Committees to meet before the new school year and review their emergency plans and address any needs.

The letter requested schools make sure their threat assessment teams, as well as all staff, including substitute teachers, are "trained on their specific district and campus safety procedures."

Abbott also asked the TxSSC to conduct "unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts" in order to "assess access control measures of Texas school districts."

He also asked the TxSSC to work with his office to develop new security systems.

State of play: Texas school districts conduct safety and security audits every three years, The Texas Tribune reports.

Schools are asked to provide a summary of the audits to the Texas Association of School Boards.

Axios has reached out to the governor's office for clarification.

The big picture: Abbott asked state lawmakers to develop new solutions for school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety in order to "prevent future school shootings."