Texas Gov. excludes gun control from special committees on school shootings
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has asked state lawmakers in a new letter to find solutions to "prevent future school shootings" — but gun control isn't among the items mentioned as areas of focus.
Why it matters: Abbott's letter comes one week after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Details: On Wednesday, Abbott sent a joint letter to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan asking for Texas legislative leaders to gather for a special session and develop recommendations for school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety as a way to "prevent future school shootings."
- Congress has faced pressure to act on gun control following the Uvalde school shooting, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.
What he said: "As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a state must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," Abbott said in the letter.
- "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans."
The big picture: Only a few Republican officials have said they are open to further restrictions on guns in the wake of Uvalde.
- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said he is open to having a conversation on raising minimum age requirements for buying “AR-15-style weapons."
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said he's open to a federal ban on AR-15-style rifles and raising the age requirements.