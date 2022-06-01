Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has asked state lawmakers in a new letter to find solutions to "prevent future school shootings" — but gun control isn't among the items mentioned as areas of focus.

Why it matters: Abbott's letter comes one week after a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Details: On Wednesday, Abbott sent a joint letter to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan asking for Texas legislative leaders to gather for a special session and develop recommendations for school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety as a way to "prevent future school shootings."

Congress has faced pressure to act on gun control following the Uvalde school shooting, Axios' Alayna Treene reports.

What he said: "As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a state must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," Abbott said in the letter.

"As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans."

The big picture: Only a few Republican officials have said they are open to further restrictions on guns in the wake of Uvalde.