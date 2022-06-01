Nearly half of us — regardless of age, race and home state — are deficient in the sun’s vitamin.

Why it matters: We need vitamin D for healthy bones and teeth and strong immune systems but simply fail to get enough from the sun and other sources.

What it means: 42% of us have less than 20 nanograms of "the sunshine vitamin" per milliliter of blood — the amount we need to thrive.

What's happening: 85% of kids who needed surgery for fractured or broken bones were vitamin D deficient in a recent University of Texas study. Several studies have observed low vitamin D levels in pneumonia and COVID patients.

Rates of deficiency are especially concerning among adults older than 70 — who need more vitamin D than younger people — and people of color — whose melanin in their darker skin makes it more difficult to get vitamin D from the sun.

Here's what you can do:

Get tested.

Catch rays.

Eat right.

Use supplements.

There are a slew of multivitamins and supplements that offer vitamin D. HealthLine has a detailed list. Doctors recommend consuming 800 to 1000 international units (IU) daily. But be smart. Too much sun can damage your eyes and your skin and cause cancer, and taking too much vitamin D every day can lead to calcium buildup in your blood.

The bottom line: Vitamin D props up key parts of our health, but deficiency is difficult to detect. As we head into the summer, spend more time outside — safely — to soak up this crucial ingredient for a long and healthy life.