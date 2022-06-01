Russian forces hold drills with nuclear-capable missiles

Russia's nuclear forces have begun holding drills northeast of Moscow involving Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, Russian news agency Interfax reported Wednesday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Why it matters: The drills were announced hours after President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. would provide Ukraine with new, longer-range missile systems.

The Kremlin subsequently accused the U.S. on Wednesday of "deliberately pouring oil on the fire."

The big picture: The drills involve practicing "intensive maneuvering actions on combat patrol routes" by Russia's so-called Strategic Missile Forces, a branch of Russia's armed forces that are intended to serve as nuclear deterrence against possible aggression, per Interfax.