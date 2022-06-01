57 mins ago - World
Russian forces hold drills with nuclear-capable missiles
Russia's nuclear forces have begun holding drills northeast of Moscow involving Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, Russian news agency Interfax reported Wednesday, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.
Why it matters: The drills were announced hours after President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. would provide Ukraine with new, longer-range missile systems.
- The Kremlin subsequently accused the U.S. on Wednesday of "deliberately pouring oil on the fire."
The big picture: The drills involve practicing "intensive maneuvering actions on combat patrol routes" by Russia's so-called Strategic Missile Forces, a branch of Russia's armed forces that are intended to serve as nuclear deterrence against possible aggression, per Interfax.
- About 1,000 military personnel and 100 vehicles took part in the drills in the Ivanovo province.
- The exercises entail setting up missile systems in their field positions, changing field positions, and organizing combat security and camouflage, Interfax reported.
- While the new missile systems the U.S. is providing Ukraine have a range of about 48 miles, the Yars missiles can be equipped with multiple warheads and have a range of over 6,800 miles.