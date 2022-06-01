Kremlin accuses U.S. of "deliberately" heating up Ukraine war

Russia rebuked the U.S. on Wednesday for its plans to provide Ukraine with new longer-range missile systems, claiming the move was a way to deliberately escalate the war.

Driving the news: In an op-ed in the New York Times on Tuesday, President Biden claimed the new advanced rocket systems would be used to ward off Russian advances in Ukraine, but wouldn't be used to launch attacks on targets in Russia.

The missiles have a range of about 48 miles and will be provided as part of a forthcoming $700 million aid package, a senior administration official said on a call with reporters on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "We believe that the U.S. is deliberately pouring oil on the fire," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday, Reuters reported.