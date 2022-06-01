Two Black Minneapolis residents federal civil rights lawsuits Tuesday alleging former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on their necks three years before he murdered George Floyd, AP reports.

Driving the news: John Pope Jr. and Zoya Code are claiming racism and civil rights violations in the lawsuits, filed against Chauvin and the City of Minneapolis over the incidents that both date back to 2017, their lawyers told reporters Tuesday.

Pope was 14 years old when officers were called to a domestic disturbance at his home and "Chauvin rushed Pope and struck him multiple times on the head with a large flashlight" and "pinned Pope to the floor with his knee, the same tactic he used on George Floyd," the lawyers alleged during a news conference, per Reuters.

Code's attorneys said Chauvin also used excessive force when he allegedly slammed the 39-year-old mother of five's head on the ground and placed his knee on the back of her neck.

The big picture: Charges against both Pope and Code were later dropped.

Chauvin was sentenced last June to 22.5 years for Floyd's May 2020 murder.

The former police officer pleaded guilty last December to federal civil rights charges over Floyd's death, including the use of excessive force by placing his knee on Floyd's neck. He's awaiting sentencing for those charges.

What they're saying: The Minneapolis City Attorney's Office said in a statement to news outlets that the "incidents involving John Pope and Zoya Code are disturbing."