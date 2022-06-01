The labor market is tight but less "unhealthy"

Data: AlphaSense; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

In the first quarter, companies were less apt to mention labor shortages on earnings calls, according to Sentieo, which tracks English-language transcripts from more than 9,000 global companies.

Why it matters: This could point to a slight cooling in the labor market — an early sign that companies are a little less frantic about the dearth of available employees to hire, even as the unemployment rate is quite low.

Labor shortage discussions peaked last year, said Nick Mazing, a researcher at Sentieo, an AlphaSense company. "More recently, we started to see layoffs and other belt-tightening announcements, indicating a turn for the worse."

Layoffs at startups are rising, according to data tracked at layoffs.fyi.

Signs are coming from large employers, too: Walmart and Amazon both said recently that they'd over-hired.

Meanwhile, Americans' outlook on the job market is still very good — but not as awesomely good as a month ago, according to the Conference Board's monthly survey of consumer sentiment in May.

51.8% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” down from 54.8% in April.

12.5% of consumers said jobs are “hard to get,” up from 10.1%.

The bottom line: Back in March, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the job market was tight to an unhealthy level; these signs show that the labor market is eating more greens.