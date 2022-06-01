JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon told investors Wednesday to brace for an economic "hurricane," pointing to the Fed and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: "You know, I said there's storm clouds, but I'm going to change it ... it's a hurricane," Dimon said at a financial conference.

"That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way," he added. "We just don't know if it's a minor one or Superstorm Sandy. You have to brace yourself."

Flashback: The banker said on a conference call in April that the U.S. was facing "storm clouds on the horizon."

"I hope those things disappear and go away, we have a soft landing and the war is resolved," he told analysts at the time. "I just wouldn't bet on all of that."

The big picture: Dimon cited two main factors while speaking at the Strategic Decisions Conference in New York: