4 killed, multiple people injured in Tulsa medical building shooting

A gunman opened fire inside a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical building with a handgun and a rifle, killing at least four people before apparently taking his own life on Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

The latest: Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters Wednesday evening as many as 10 people had been wounded in the shooting at St. Francis Hospital's Natalie Medical Building that happened just before 5 pm, but none had life-threatening injuries.

The attack "wasn't random," the suspect "deliberately made a choice to come here and his actions were deliberate," Meulenberg said, declining to give more further details about the motive, per the New York Times.

The big picture: It is the latest shooting following the Uvalde elementary school massacre last week, which left 19 children and two adults dead, and the attack at a Buffalo supermarket in May that killed 10 people.

The incident in Tulsa was the 233rd mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive — which characterizes a mass shooting as four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Details: Police said that they believe most of the shooting took place on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building on the campus of St. Francis Hospital.

The building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene, a spokesperson said, per AP.

Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said it was unclear whether the gunman, whom law enforcement has yet to name, had been targeting someone in particular.

What they're saying: Meulenberg said described the inside of the building as a "catastrophic scene," per AP. "It was just madness inside, with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people trying to get out of the building," he told CNN Wednesday night.

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) said that the shooting in Tulsa was "a senseless act of violence and hatred."

President Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House confirmed. Biden is "closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Wednesday night.

