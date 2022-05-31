4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Uvalde police chief ignored followup interview request, Texas officials say
Texas officials have accused Uvalde’s police chief of ignoring a follow-up interview request regarding a state probe into last Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the Austin-American Statesman reports.
Driving the news: "Uvalde and Uvalde CISD departments have been cooperating with investigators," said Texas DPS spokesman Travis Considine in a statement, per the Statesman. "The chief of the CISD did an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview that was made two days ago."
- “There have been interviews with both departments since Friday," Considine said, per The New York Times.
- Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde school district police department, has not met with Texas Rangers for a follow-up interview, the Statesman reported.
- The Texas Department of Safety has not returned a request for comment.
Context: ABC News reported Tuesday that the UPD and UISD were "no longer cooperating" with Texas DPS' investigation into the Uvalde shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers.