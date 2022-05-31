Uvalde police chief ignored followup interview request, Texas officials say

Texas officials have accused Uvalde’s police chief of ignoring a follow-up interview request regarding a state probe into last Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the Austin-American Statesman reports.

Driving the news: "Uvalde and Uvalde CISD departments have been cooperating with investigators," said Texas DPS spokesman Travis Considine in a statement, per the Statesman. "The chief of the CISD did an initial interview but has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview that was made two days ago."

“There have been interviews with both departments since Friday," Considine said, per The New York Times.

Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde school district police department, has not met with Texas Rangers for a follow-up interview, the Statesman reported.

The Texas Department of Safety has not returned a request for comment.

Context: ABC News reported Tuesday that the UPD and UISD were "no longer cooperating" with Texas DPS' investigation into the Uvalde shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers.