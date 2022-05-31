Shanghai set to ease COVID restrictions after 2-month lockdown
Shanghai officials on Wednesday are set to significantly ease restrictions implemented during a two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown, the Associated Press reported.
Why it matters: Stemming from China's zero-COVID strategy, the strict lockdown brought economic repercussions, led to family separations and saw residents of China's largest city scrambling for food.
The big picture: “The epidemic has been effectively controlled,” Vice Mayor Zong Ming said at a press conference Tuesday while explaining the easing of restrictions, per AP.
- Subway and bus service will be fully restored along with basic train connections to other parts of China, AP reported.
- Although movie theaters and gyms will remain closed, schools will reopen on a voluntary basis. Supermarkets, convenience stores and shopping malls will gradually reopen, though at no more than 75% capacity.
- Some of the public fencing recently erected around the city is also being taken down, per AP.
But, but, but: Roughly 650,000 residents will still be unable to leave their homes on Wednesday due to recent COVID-19 cases in their areas, the New York Times reported.
- In addition, many of the city's strict COVID-19 testing requirements remain in place, per the Times.
Catch up quick: While the lockdown began in March, Shanghai officials eased some restrictions in mid-April amid the city's growing food crisis, allowing some residents to leave their homes.
- But the city reported its first three deaths as a result of the new outbreak just a week later.
- In late April, city officials erected fences around residential areas with COVID-19 cases, prompting an outcry on social media.