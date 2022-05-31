Shanghai set to ease COVID restrictions after 2-month lockdown

Shanghai officials on Wednesday are set to significantly ease restrictions implemented during a two-month-long COVID-19 lockdown, the Associated Press reported.

Why it matters: Stemming from China's zero-COVID strategy, the strict lockdown brought economic repercussions, led to family separations and saw residents of China's largest city scrambling for food.

The big picture: “The epidemic has been effectively controlled,” Vice Mayor Zong Ming said at a press conference Tuesday while explaining the easing of restrictions, per AP.

Subway and bus service will be fully restored along with basic train connections to other parts of China, AP reported.

Although movie theaters and gyms will remain closed, schools will reopen on a voluntary basis. Supermarkets, convenience stores and shopping malls will gradually reopen, though at no more than 75% capacity.

Some of the public fencing recently erected around the city is also being taken down, per AP.

But, but, but: Roughly 650,000 residents will still be unable to leave their homes on Wednesday due to recent COVID-19 cases in their areas, the New York Times reported.

In addition, many of the city's strict COVID-19 testing requirements remain in place, per the Times.

Catch up quick: While the lockdown began in March, Shanghai officials eased some restrictions in mid-April amid the city's growing food crisis, allowing some residents to leave their homes.