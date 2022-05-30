Data: Census Bureau. Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

America's top 15 cities by percentage growth last year were clustered in Arizona, Texas and Florida, with a few in Idaho and one in Tennessee.

Why it matters: The U.S. is spreading out, heading South and West and creating new boomtowns, tech hubs and rising power centers.

A Census Bureau release last week showed Georgetown, Texas, had the most growth from July 2020 to July 2021 — 10.5%, a rate that would double the population in less than seven years.

Next were Leander, Texas (10.1%) ... Queen Creek Town, Ariz. (8.9%) ... Buckeye, Ariz. (8.6%) ... and New Braunfels, Texas (8.3%).

The sixth-fastest-growing area was Fort Myers, Fla. (6.8%).

Then Casa Grande, Ariz. (6.2%) ... Maricopa, Ariz. (6.1%) ... North Port, Fla. (5.5%) ... Spring Hill, Tenn. (5.4%) ... Goodyear, Ariz. (5.4%) ... and Port St. Lucie, Fla. (5.2%).

Three suburbs of Boise, Idaho were in spots 13-15: Meridian (5.2%) ... Caldwell (5.2%) ... and Nampa (5.0%).

San Antonio topped the list of largest numeric gainers (graphic above).

