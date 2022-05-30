President Biden told reporters Monday that "rational Republicans" could act on some gun control in the wake of the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Driving the news: "I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it, at least that’s my hope,” Biden said.

Context: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN on Thursday that he met with Texas Sen. John Cornyn and encouraged him to speak with Democrats to find a compromise on legislation in response to the Texas shooting.

Biden said Monday he would welcome congressional action gun control. He specifically called McConnell "a rational Republican" and that Cornyn may be one, too and there is a "recognition on their part that they can't continue like this."

Yes, but: Biden said he has not spoken with Republicans yet about finding a compromise on gun control, “but my guess is ... they’re going to have to take a hard look.”

"I know I have responsibility. I can do the things I've done," he said but noted the constitution only gives Congress the power to change the laws. "I can't outlaw a weapon. I can't change the background checks."

The big picture: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that there are "many more Republicans willing to talk" about gun control legislation than he'd seen before, Axios Ivana Saric reports.