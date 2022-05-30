Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) said Sunday he's open to a federal ban on AR-15 rifles, saying his position has changed in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting.

Driving the news: "Look, I have opposed a ban, you know, fairly recently. I think I'm open to a ban now," Kinzinger told CNN.

"It's going to depend on what it looks like because there's a lot of nuances on what constitutes, you know, certain things," he added.

Details: Kinzinger said an "extra license" or "extra training" may be required to own weapons like an AR-15. He also supports universal background checks and "red flag" laws, per CNN.

He has previously said it's a "no-brainer" to raise age requirements for owning a handgun, per Business Insider.

"At that point it's like, 'OK, this is getting out of hand,'" Kinzinger told CNN. "The problem is everyone is scared to inaction. They're frightened of the loudest voices. And 90% of Americans are begging that we do something."

Yes, but: Second Amendment supporters may need to come up with solutions for gun control, Kinzinger said this weekend.

"I'm a strong defender of the Second Amendment," he said in an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "And one of the things I believe that for some reason is a very rare thing is that as a person that appreciates and believes in the Second Amendment, we have to be the ones putting forward reasonable solutions to gun violence."

The big picture: President Biden told reporters Monday that "rational Republicans" could act on gun control soon.