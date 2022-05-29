Justice Department to review police response to Uvalde shooting

The Department of Justice will conduct a review of local law enforcement's response to the Uvalde mass shooting last week that killed 19 children and two adults, it announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Local and state law enforcement officials have faced intense criticism for their response to the shooting as details and a fuller timeline of events have emerged.

At least eight 911 calls were made between 12:03pm — half an hour after the gunman entered the school — and around 12:50pm, when Border Patrol agents and police finally stormed in and shot him dead.

Questions remain as to why officials didn't come clean sooner.

What they're saying: "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events," department spokesperson Anthony Coley said in a press release.

“This assessment will be fair, transparent and independent," Coley said, adding that a report will be published upon the review's conclusion.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.