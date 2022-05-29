Biden arrives in Uvalde, Texas to visit mourning families

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting Uvalde, Texas, on Sunday in the wake of this week's mass shooting that killed 19 children and two adults.

Driving the news: Upon arrival in San Antonio, the president and first lady were greeted on the tarmac by a group including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

The Bidens then visited Robb Elementary School to pay their respects to the victims.

What's next: The Bidens will attend mass at Uvalde's Sacred Heart Catholic Church, before spending much of the afternoon meeting privately with families of the victims and survivors of the shooting. They will also attend a separate private meeting with first responders, according to the president's public schedule.

In photos:

First lady Jill Biden moves to place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe and Jill Biden at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe and Jill Biden observe a memorial outside of Robb Elementary School. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images