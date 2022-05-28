Skip to main content
Felix Salmon
21 hours ago - World

3. Davos ignores the pandemic

Illustration of a covid particle under a pattern if international currency shaped like concentric circles and a no-sign over the particle.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
"We don't have to worry about the f---ing monkeypox, do we?"
— Al Gore, overheard in the Davos conference center

At the first annual meeting since the pandemic brought the global economy to its knees, COVID-19 was largely ignored as a clear and present risk to the assembled delegates and hangers-on.

  • Delegates trusted that their mRNA boosters and the testing protocols would protect them, along with modern therapeutics, should they end up catching the virus.
