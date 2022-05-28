Previous StoryNext Story
3. Davos ignores the pandemic
"We don't have to worry about the f---ing monkeypox, do we?"— Al Gore, overheard in the Davos conference center
At the first annual meeting since the pandemic brought the global economy to its knees, COVID-19 was largely ignored as a clear and present risk to the assembled delegates and hangers-on.
- Delegates trusted that their mRNA boosters and the testing protocols would protect them, along with modern therapeutics, should they end up catching the virus.