San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he won't take the field for the national anthem "until I feel better about the direction of our country."

Driving the news: Kapler's decision comes days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

What he said: Earlier Friday, Kapler wrote in a blog post on his website that he felt shame for not kneeling during the national anthem during a game Wednesday.

"My brain said drop to a knee; my body didn’t listen."

"Every time I place my hand over my heart and remove my hat, I’m participating in a self congratulatory glorification of the ONLY country where these mass shootings take place," he added.

Kapler did not say when he would begin protesting the national anthem or how long the protest could last.

The Giants are set to face off against the Reds in Cincinnati Friday night. The game, however, has been delayed due to rain, the Reds tweeted.

The big picture: Kapler's decision to protest the anthem comes as other professional sports teams are speaking out again gun violence.