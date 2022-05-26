Japan and U.S. fly fighter jets after Russia-China military drill

U.S. and Japanese forces have held a joint fighter jet exercise over the Sea of Japan, Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Why it matters: Wednesday's flights took place a day after China and Russia sent military jets near Japanese airspace while President Biden was visiting Tokyo.

What they're saying: Japan's and the United States' bilateral exercise was designed to "showcase combined capabilities to deter and counter regional threats," the U.S. military said, per Reuters.

The Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force said in a statement the joint drill involving four American F-16 jets and four Japanese F-15 warplanes helped "maintain and reinforce readiness and the ability to contribute to peace and stability in this region."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the U.S. military and details of the aircraft involved in the joint drill.