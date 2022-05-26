3 hours ago - World
Japan and U.S. fly fighter jets after Russia-China military drill
U.S. and Japanese forces have held a joint fighter jet exercise over the Sea of Japan, Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday.
Why it matters: Wednesday's flights took place a day after China and Russia sent military jets near Japanese airspace while President Biden was visiting Tokyo.
What they're saying: Japan's and the United States' bilateral exercise was designed to "showcase combined capabilities to deter and counter regional threats," the U.S. military said, per Reuters.
- The Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force said in a statement the joint drill involving four American F-16 jets and four Japanese F-15 warplanes helped "maintain and reinforce readiness and the ability to contribute to peace and stability in this region."
