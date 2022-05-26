We now have names and photos of most of the victims murdered on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The majority of those killed were around 10 years old. Parents around the country are dealing with the horrific news, and it’s spurring some to action.

Plus, can tech companies do better at helping to prevent mass shootings?

