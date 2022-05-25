Today’s Wordle is ending winning streaks

Spoiler alert, this story offers hints to the answer of the Wordle game for May 25.

Driving the news: If you struggled to answer Wednesday’s Wordle, you’re not alone, and this puzzle is ending some players' winning streaks, according to social media posts.

The word game for May 25 is stumping some users who are taking to social media to vent, while others are searching for hints, according to Google Trends data.

Flashback: Earlier this month, the New York Times swapped out the May 9 Wordle word after discovering that the five-letter answer, fetus, relates to Roe v. Wade.

The swap was part of a long-running debate about how politically charged games should be.

What they’re saying: “Stinker of a word today, good luck wordlers,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Wordle 340 is going to annoy many with that 1st letter...I can attest to that,” one Twitter user wrote.

“It’s another one of *those* words, folks. Tread carefully!” another user tweeted Wednesday.

Spoiler: The Cambridge Dictionary defines the winning word as “to be able from your knowledge or experience to say that something is true.”