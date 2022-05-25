Updated 7 mins ago - Technology
Today’s Wordle is ending winning streaks
Spoiler alert, this story offers hints to the answer of the Wordle game for May 25.
Driving the news: If you struggled to answer Wednesday’s Wordle, you’re not alone, and this puzzle is ending some players' winning streaks, according to social media posts.
- The word game for May 25 is stumping some users who are taking to social media to vent, while others are searching for hints, according to Google Trends data.
Flashback: Earlier this month, the New York Times swapped out the May 9 Wordle word after discovering that the five-letter answer, fetus, relates to Roe v. Wade.
- The swap was part of a long-running debate about how politically charged games should be.
What they’re saying: “Stinker of a word today, good luck wordlers,” one user wrote on Twitter.
- “Wordle 340 is going to annoy many with that 1st letter...I can attest to that,” one Twitter user wrote.
- “It’s another one of *those* words, folks. Tread carefully!” another user tweeted Wednesday.
Spoiler: The Cambridge Dictionary defines the winning word as “to be able from your knowledge or experience to say that something is true.”
- It's a word that rhymes with a couple more popular words, one of which is a popular piece of furniture.