Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave an impassioned plea for gun control on Tuesday, just hours after a shooter opened fire and killed at least 18 students and three teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

The big picture: Kerr has been an outspoken advocate for gun control since his father, Malcolm Kerr, was shot twice in the back of the head in Beirut in 1984 where he was the university president at the American University of Beirut.

Driving the news: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the suspect entered Robb Elementary School with a handgun and may have had a rifle, though that has not been confirmed.

The alleged shooter, an 18-year-old male who was local to Uvalde, was dead, Abbott said.

What they're saying: Kerr pounded his fist at a press conference ahead of the Warriors' game against the Dallas Mavericks, saying he was "tired of moments of silence."