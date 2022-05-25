Human rights activists seek moratorium on spyware

A coalition of human rights groups called Wednesday for a moratorium on the use of spyware, saying that tools such as NSO Group's Pegasus threaten democracy itself by allowing the monitoring and suppression of political dissent.

Driving the news: "Spyware kills. Spyware silences. Spyware imprisons." Amnesty international Secretary General Agnes Callamard said in a press conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "Spyware is the tool of autocracy."

Details:

Amnesty International was joined by Access Now, Human Rights Watch, the UN and other groups in calling for a moratorium until a process is in place to ensure that commercial spyware is not used in ways that suppress human rights.

The call follows a December article in the Washington Post detailing how Pegasus was used to, among other things, spy on a U.S. diplomat in Kenya. The Biden administration has placed NSO on a Commerce Department blacklist.

Between the lines: It's not just the direct impact of individuals who are spied on, but also the chilling effect, noted Peggy Hicks, a director in the UN's office of the high commissioner for human rights.

Be smart: It's not just about not talking on the phone, as Human Rights Watch chief Kenneth Roth points out. Sophisticated spyware can activate a phone's camera and microphone, recording conversations and images without a user's knowledge or consent.

"One cannot carry on conversations in a world with spyware," Roth said.

Between the lines: Activists called on governments in particular to take action, noting that many governments that have decried the misuse of the technology are also customers, thus funding the industry.