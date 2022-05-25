Federal judge rules N.Y. gun control law is constitutional

A New York federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit from gun makers challenging the constitutionality of a law that allows state officials to sue manufacturers over potential harm caused using the weapons they produce.

Driving the news: The ruling comes a day after the Texas elementary school shooting that resulted in the deaths of at least 19 kids and two adults, which has led to an increase in calls for Congress to zero in on legislation focused on gun control.

Details: The law, which was signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) last year, says that "[n]o gun industry member ... shall knowingly or recklessly create, maintain or contribute to a condition in New York state that endangers the safety or health of the public through the sale, manufacturing, importing or marketing of a qualified product."

Additionally, it directs manufacturers to find ways to prevent their guns from "being possessed, used, marketed or sold unlawfully" in the state.

U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino said that the plaintiffs in the case failed to identify any "New York state gun industry member that is exempt" from the law, and proceeded to deny their motion to block the legislation from being in effect.

What we're watching: The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a national trade association for the firearms industry and one of the plaintiffs in the case, said it plans to appeal the ruling, per Reuters.

Read the judge's ruling: