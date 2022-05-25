19 children and at least 2 adults are dead after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Almost 10 years after Sandy Hook, and just 11 days after the mass shooting in Buffalo New York, the nation is forced into mourning and outrage again.

Guests: Axios' Astrid Galván and Margaret Talev.

