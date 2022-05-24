Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a sanctions law Monday enabling officials in the country to seize and sell Russian assets related to Russia's military invasion in order to support Ukraine's war efforts.

Driving the news: The law is designed to rapidly resolve cases and targets Russian oligarchs, covering offenses including donating to the Kremlin and setting up puppet governments or elections in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine, per an NPR translation. It'll remain in effect while Ukraine remains under martial law.

