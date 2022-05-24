2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Rolling Stone cover features Asian female group for first time
K-pop broke new ground this week as the all-girl quartet Blackpink landed on the cover of Rolling Stone.
Why it matters: They're the first all-girl K-pop band and first Asian all-girl group to be featured on the 55-year-old magazine's cover.
Details: The June issue features a profile of the members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo.
- They've set numerous records, including for the most subscribed artist on YouTube (passing Justin Bieber). And they're the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella.