Rolling Stone cover features Asian female group for first time

Hope King
cover of rolling stone magazine featuring all-girl K-pop group Blackpink
Photo: Peter Ash Lee for Rolling Stone

K-pop broke new ground this week as the all-girl quartet Blackpink landed on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Why it matters: They're the first all-girl K-pop band and first Asian all-girl group to be featured on the 55-year-old magazine's cover.

Details: The June issue features a profile of the members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo.

  • They've set numerous records, including for the most subscribed artist on YouTube (passing Justin Bieber). And they're the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella.
