MSNBC announces new Jen Psaki streaming show

MSNBC on Tuesday announced that former White House press secretary Jen Psaki will join the network to host a new streaming program that's set to debut in the first quarter of 2023.

Why it matters: It's part of a broader effort by MSNBC to bring on partisan pundits that appeal to the network's progressive base.

MSNBC hired Symone Sanders, a former adviser and senior spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, in January to host a show on Peacock and to participate in live programming on MSNBC.

Details: Psaki will also appear on MSNBC's cable network across programs as an analyst and will appear on NBC and during MSNBC's primetime special election programming throughout the midterms and 2024 presidential election.

In a statement, Psaki said her time in government and politics will "fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter."

The big picture: The streaming era has afforded networks more opportunities to poach top talent and give them their own shows.

NBC News in particular has several outlets for talent looking to host their own programs. In addition to MSNBC's hub on Peacock, it also has a 24/7 news streaming network called NBC News Now.

