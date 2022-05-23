Zelensky compares Russian assassination attempts to "Groundhog Day"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russia's repeated attempts to take his life to the film "Groundhog Day" in an interview Monday with Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Driving the news: Zelensky survived at least a dozen assassination attempts in the first two weeks of war, the president's adviser Mikhail Podolyak said in March.

What he's saying: Zelensky says that any person is afraid when they learn about an attempt on their life for the first, second, third and fourth time.

"But when it becomes repetitive, do you remember that film, 'Groundhog Day'?" Zelensky told Swan when asked about the assassination attempts. "I wake up in the morning and it's still the same."

In the movie, Bill Murray wakes up to find himself reliving Groundhog Day over and over again.

"When we decided to defend our country, to stand up and to stay in Ukraine ... to keep our positions, hold our defense lines ... we understood that that was our life from our point on," he added.

"There are many deaths, too many deaths ... I am still alive and that's why it's me talking to you, it's not any kind of technology being used."

