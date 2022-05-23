Zelensky says Ukraine falling would put American lives at risk

If Ukraine loses the war against Russia, Russia will go on to attack NATO countries, potentially putting American lives at risk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan on Monday.

Driving the news: President Biden has repeatedly insisted that he will not send American troops into Ukraine. But an attack on a NATO member would trigger Article 5, the alliance's collective defense commitment.

What they're saying: "Members of the alliance should know and believe that if any country tries any aggression against them, then NATO, collectively, will provide for their defense," Zelensky said.

"If we fall, if we don't hold the line, Russia will proceed, attacking the Baltic states — Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia" and smaller states.

"The US military will have to go to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, according to the fifth article, and they will have to fight there and die there."

