Connor McDavid's historic NHL playoff run

Connor McDavid is having a historic postseason, the likes of which we haven't seen since "The Great One" and "Super Mario" roamed the ice.

By the numbers: The Oilers superstar has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) through 10 games, joining Wayne Gretzky (1983 and 1985), Mario Lemieux (1992) and Rick Middleton (1983) as the only players to ever do that.

McDavid's three assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames gave him his ninth multi-point game, the most ever through 10 games.

His 23 points would have made him the leading scorer in the 2019, 2015, 2012 and 2011 playoffs. It's still the second round!

What to watch: No player has recorded more than 36 points in a single postseason in 29 years. If Edmonton keeps winning, McDavid will almost certainly end that drought.

Elsewhere ... It looks bleak for the top-seeded Panthers, who are down 3-0 to the two-time defending champs. The Hurricanes, Oilers and Avalanche lead the other series 2-1.