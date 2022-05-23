Airbnb to take down its listings in China

Airbnb will remove all Chinese homes and experiences from its platform by mid-summer, a source familiar with the situation tells Axios.

Why it matters: Airbnb’s exit from China, first reported by CNBC, is another example of a U.S. company finding the costs and risks of operating in the Chinese market as outweighing the benefits.

Microsoft, which makes less than 2% of its revenue from its business in China, shut down a local version of its LinkedIn app late last year amid censorship pressure.

State of play: Since officially launching China-based listings in 2016, Airbnb has failed to gain popularity.

Stays at Airbnb accommodations in China have accounted for about 1% of revenue for the past few years, according to the source.

Continuing lockdowns in the country due to COVID have also made it difficult to forecast demand for travel into and around the country for the foreseeable future.

Over the past year, Airbnb has also faced scrutiny for promoting tourism in Xinjiang, where the U.S. has declared genocide to be taking place.

What's next: Airbnb intends to maintain an office in Beijing with employees focused on Chinese tourists traveling globally and other global projects, according to the source.

An Airbnb spokesperson declined to comment.

The big picture: There is pent-up demand among Chinese tourists to travel outside the country as the pandemic wanes globally, McKinsey noted earlier this year.