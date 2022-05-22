Van Hollen discharged from hospital after minor stroke

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was discharged from the hospital Saturday, a week after he suffered a minor stroke, his office said Sunday, per the Washington Post.

Driving the news: Van Hollen learned of the stroke after he was taken to George Washington University Hospital for lightheadedness and acute neck pain while delivering a speech in western Maryland a week ago, and in a statement at the time said doctors told him there would be "no long-term effects."

Of note: Pennsylania's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, per his office. He had announced he suffered a stroke the same day as Van Hollen.