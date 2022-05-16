Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen hospitalized after stroke

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced Sunday that he experienced a "minor stroke" while delivering a speech in western Maryland but said doctors told him there would be "no long-term effects."

What he's saying: "This weekend, I was admitted to George Washington University Hospital after experiencing lightheadedness and acute neck pain while I was delivering a speech in Western Maryland," Van Hollen said in a statement.

"Earlier today, an angiogram indicated that I had experienced a minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear at the back of my head."

"My doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution I remain under observation for a few days," he added.

Driving the news: Van Hollen's announcement came the same day Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for the state's Democratic Senate nomination, said he suffered from a stroke.