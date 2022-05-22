Skip to main content
4 hours ago - Health

CDC and state officials investigating monkeypox case in Florida

Ivana Saric
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Florida health officials and the CDC are investigating a presumptive case of monkeypox in Broward County, Florida, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

Why it matters: A recent monkeypox outbreak has seen the virus appear in multiple countries, including the U.S., while it had previously rarely been seen outside of Africa.

The big picture: “This case is related to international travel, and the person remains isolated," Florida Department of Health in Broward County said in the statement, adding that no additional cases have yet been identified.

  • The department said efforts are being made to notify anyone who might have been exposed. It cautioned that the "risk of exposure remains low."

Go deeper: What we know about the new monkeypox outbreak

Go deeper