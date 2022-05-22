CDC and state officials investigating monkeypox case in Florida

Florida health officials and the CDC are investigating a presumptive case of monkeypox in Broward County, Florida, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Health in Broward County.

Why it matters: A recent monkeypox outbreak has seen the virus appear in multiple countries, including the U.S., while it had previously rarely been seen outside of Africa.

The first official case in the U.S. this year was confirmed in Massachusetts last Wednesday. A New York City resident also tested positive for the virus on Friday.

President Biden on Sunday said that the recent spread of monkeypox is "something that everybody should be concerned about."

The big picture: “This case is related to international travel, and the person remains isolated," Florida Department of Health in Broward County said in the statement, adding that no additional cases have yet been identified.

The department said efforts are being made to notify anyone who might have been exposed. It cautioned that the "risk of exposure remains low."

